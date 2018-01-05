Hjalmarsson (upper body) will not play Saturday against the Rangers, Craig Morgan of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM reports.

Hjalmarsson has returned to practice recently, but he will use the additional five days of rest ahead for the Coyotes to ensure he's ready to give it a go. If he can, the blueliner would be slotted to rejoin the action Jan. 12 against the Oilers.

