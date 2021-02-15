Hjalmarsson (upper body) will be sidelined for Monday's clash with St. Louis, Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan reports.

Hjalmarsson has yet to register a point in 13 games this season in which he logged 17:43 of ice time per game. Given his lack of offensive upside, fantasy players are unlikely to be impacted by the 33-year-old blueliner's absence. Once cleared to play, Hjalmarsson will likely bump Jason Demers from the lineup.