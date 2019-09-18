Coyotes' Niklas Hjalmarsson: Under the weather
Hjalmarsson is currently dealing with an illness, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.
Hjalmarsson may miss a few practices and perhaps even a preseason match or two, but at this point he isn't in any danger of missing the Coyotes' Opening Night matchup with Anaheim. Another update on the shot-blocking guru's condition should surface once he's cleared to rejoin his teammates.
