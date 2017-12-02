Coyotes' Niklas Hjalmarsson: Unlikely to play Saturday
Hjalmarsson (upper body) missed Saturday's game-day practice ahead of a home contest against the Devils, Dave Vest of the Coyotes' official site reports.
We wouldn't count on the shot-blocking extraordinaire playing Saturday night, but the 'Yotes go to work at the same time (8:00 p.m. ET) Sunday to face the Golden Knights on the road.
More News
-
Coyotes' Niklas Hjalmarsson: Won't play Thurdsay•
-
Coyotes' Niklas Hjalmarsson: Suffers upper-body injury•
-
Coyotes' Niklas Hjalmarsson: Returning Monday•
-
Coyotes' Niklas Hjalmarsson: Won't play Saturday•
-
Coyotes' Niklas Hjalmarsson: Remains out Thursday•
-
Coyotes' Niklas Hjalmarsson: Set to sit Tuesday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...