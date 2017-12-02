Hjalmarsson (upper body) missed Saturday's game-day practice ahead of a home contest against the Devils, Dave Vest of the Coyotes' official site reports.

We wouldn't count on the shot-blocking extraordinaire playing Saturday night, but the 'Yotes go to work at the same time (8:00 p.m. ET) Sunday to face the Golden Knights on the road.

