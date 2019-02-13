Coyotes' Niklas Hjalmarsson: Unusual burst of offense
Hjalmarsson gathered two assists in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Golden Knights.
Even in his prime, Hjalmarsson didn't score much. This year, he has just seven assists in 56 games. However, he added three blocks to his total Tuesday, and now has 118 for the year. If there's a specific need for blocks, HJalmarsson is one of the best for the category; otherwise, he's a fantasy non-factor.
