Coyotes' Niklas Hjalmarsson: Won't play Saturday
Hjalmarsson (upper body) won't play Saturday, but there's a chance he'll be available for Monday's game against Toronto, Craig Morgan of NHL.com reports.
Hjalmarsson's return to action will bolster the Coyotes' depth at defense, but it won't mean much for fantasy owners, as he's only notched three assists while posting an ugly minus-7 rating in 12 games this campaign. The Swedish rearguard remains on injured reserve, so Arizona should release another update on his status once he's activated.
