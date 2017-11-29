Coyotes' Niklas Hjalmarsson: Won't play Thurdsay
Hjalmarsson (upper body) won't play against the Flames on Friday, Dave Vest of the Coyotes' official site reports.
Head coach Rich Tocchet said that the injury is worse than previously thought, and Hjalmarsson wouldn't play the next couple of games. That makes it seem as if the veteran d-man will also miss out on Saturday's game against the Devils, the first of back-to-back games.
