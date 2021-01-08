Hjalmarsson (undisclosed) won't be on the ice for Friday night's intrasquad scrimmage, Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan reports.

The Coyotes likely won't release any specifics regarding the nature of Hjalmarsson's injury, so at this point it isn't clear if he's in danger of missing the team's regular-season opener against San Jose on Thursday. If Hjalmarsson's forced to miss time, Kyle Capobianco will likely step into his spot on Arizona's bottom pairing.