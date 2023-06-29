Nordh was selected 72nd overall by the Coyotes in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft on Thursday.

There are clear limitations to Nordh's game, mainly his heavy feet and below-average puck skills, but there are also reasons to be excited about him moving forward. For starters, Nordh is 6-foot-2, 195 pounds and excels at using his big body to carve out open space down low. He takes no shortcuts on the ice and is willing to do the dirty work to set up scoring chances for his linemates. He can play both wings and already has 10 games of SHL experience under his belt as an 18-year-old. Nordh has a chance to make it to the NHL in a depth role, albeit one that is extremely unlikely to ever result in fantasy value.