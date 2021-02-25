Ekman-Larsson registered two assists and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Ducks.

Ekman-Larsson set up Tyler Pitlick to get the Coyotes on the board at 10:05 of the third period. The 29-year-old Ekman-Larsson also had the secondary helper on Phil Kessel's game-tying goal. With eight assists in nine games, OEL has been a solid producer on offense. He's added 16 shots on goal, six PIM, 14 hits and a minus-2 rating to round out his stat line.