Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Another two-point effort

Ekman-Larsson scored an empty-net goal and dished an assist in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Canucks.

The Swede added five hits, three shots on net and a plus-3 rating in an all-around strong performance. Ekman-Larsson has picked up five points in his last four outings and now has 29 points, 133 shots and 126 hits through 64 contests this year. He'll have a hard time getting back to the 40-point mark in 2019-20.