Ekman-Larsson produced a pair of power-play assists and two PIM in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Kings.
Ekman-Larsson factored in on both Coyotes goals, setting up Derick Brassard in the second period and earning the secondary helper on Phil Kessel's third-period marker. The 29-year-old Ekman-Larsson is up to six assists through seven appearances. He's still a factor on the power play, where he's produced three helpers this season.
More News
-
Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Gets on scoresheet with helper•
-
Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Quiet in return•
-
Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Ready to rock•
-
Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Expected to return Friday•
-
Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Will travel with team•
-
Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Tagged as week-to-week•