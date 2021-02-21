Ekman-Larsson produced a pair of power-play assists and two PIM in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Kings.

Ekman-Larsson factored in on both Coyotes goals, setting up Derick Brassard in the second period and earning the secondary helper on Phil Kessel's third-period marker. The 29-year-old Ekman-Larsson is up to six assists through seven appearances. He's still a factor on the power play, where he's produced three helpers this season.