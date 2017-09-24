Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Avoids serious damage
Ekman-Larsson had his knee examined Sunday and doctors determined that no structural damage was suffered, Sarah McLellan of The Arizona Republic reports.
The two-time 20-goal scoring defenseman was forced to leave Saturday's preseason contest against the Sharks with the injury, and the team was surely waiting with bated breath prior to hearing the news. Ekman-Larsson is listed as day-to-day, which technically doesn't rule him out of Monday's game against Anahaim, but it surely makes him a doubt. Expect the team to issue further updates regarding a timetable for Ekman-Larsson's return in the coming days.
More News
-
Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Injured in Saturday's preseason game•
-
Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Protected from Vegas•
-
Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Contributes to championship for Team Sweden•
-
Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Missing remainder of season•
-
Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Nabs two helpers•
-
Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Keys win over Bolts with two third-period points•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...