Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Avoids serious damage

Ekman-Larsson had his knee examined Sunday and doctors determined that no structural damage was suffered, Sarah McLellan of The Arizona Republic reports.

The two-time 20-goal scoring defenseman was forced to leave Saturday's preseason contest against the Sharks with the injury, and the team was surely waiting with bated breath prior to hearing the news. Ekman-Larsson is listed as day-to-day, which technically doesn't rule him out of Monday's game against Anahaim, but it surely makes him a doubt. Expect the team to issue further updates regarding a timetable for Ekman-Larsson's return in the coming days.