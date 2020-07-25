Ekman-Larsson (undisclosed) is on the ice for Saturday's practice, Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan reports.

Ekman-Larsson exited Friday's practice early after getting tangled up with a teammate, but it appears as though his departure was likely just a precautionary measure. The 29-year-old Swede is expected to skate on the Coyotes' top pairing and first power-play unit during the playoffs.