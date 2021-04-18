Ekman-Larsson produced a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Blues.

Ekman-Larsson set up Clayton Keller's tally at 10:34 of the second period. Through nine games in April, Ekman-Larsson has just three assists -- all with the man advantage. OEL is up to 20 points, 61 shots on net, 56 hits and 18 PIM in 35 outings, but he also carries a minus-16 rating. His offense will continue to depend on power-play production, where he has 13 of his points this year.