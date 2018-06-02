Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Big boss wants him for long haul
Coyotes GM John Chayka is committed to retaining Ekman-Larrson and the team is currently discussing a long-term contract extension for the defenseman, NHL.com reports.
Chayka isn't holding back his feelings about OEL and wants to build around him. "We've been very clear that we're willing to do whatever we possibly can to have him come back, and [we] think he's a heck of a defenseman, heck of a player, heck of a person," the Coyotes boss said at the 2018 NHL Scouting Combine. Ekman-Larsson registered 14 goals and 28 assists to complement 15 power-play points last season, but it's been tough to look past his own-zone struggles based on the mobile rearguard's cumulative minus-53 rating since the beginning of the 2016-17 campaign.
