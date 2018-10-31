Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Breaks goal drought
Ekman-Larsson scored his first goal of the season Tuesday, helping his side to a 5-1 win over Ottawa.
This is a big first step for Ekman-Larsson in 2018, as offense had been lacking for the Coyotes prior to the past few contests. After 12 goals in the past two games, however, things are back on track in Arizona, which could open the door for Ekman-Larsson to produce.
