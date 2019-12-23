Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Collects three assists
Ekman-Larsson had three assists and two shots with a plus-3 rating in Sunday's 5-2 win over Detroit.
Ekman-Larsson assisted on both of Clayton Keller's goal and added a third helper on Christian Dvorak's third-period tally. Ekman-Larsson has points in each of his last three games, totaling two goals and five points in that time. He hadn't been producing offensively at his customary levels, but hopefully this hot stretch will get him back on track.
