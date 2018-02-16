Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Collects trio of assists

Ekman-Larsson racked up three assists, including two on the power play, in Thursday's win over Montreal.

Ekman-Larsson has been more engaged offensively of late and is now up to 28 points in 58 games on the season. His minus-37 rating is a disaster, but the 26-year-old is finding ways to contribute with his playmaking ability. If you can look past his plus-minus, Ekman-Larsson's strong offensive play of late indicates he's in for a strong finish.