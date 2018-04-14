Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Committed to playing in World Championship
Ekman-Larsson will represent Sweden at the 2018 IIHF World Championship which runs May 4-20 in Denmark.
While the 26-year-old posted a minus-28 rating on a team chock full of less experienced players, OEL did nothing to dent his reputation as a premier offensive weapon from the Coyotes blue line, as he notched 14 goals and 28 assists over a full season in 2017-18. He's also a mainstay on the man advantage, having reached double-digit point totals in that spot in each of the past five seasons, so consider targeting 2009's sixth overall draft pick in the early-to-middle rounds of fantasy drafts this fall.
