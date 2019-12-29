Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Contributes assist in loss

Ekman-Larsson posted an assist, three shots on goal and three hits in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Golden Knights.

Ekman-Larsson assisted on Michael Grabner's lone tally for the Coyotes in the first period. The Swedish blueliner has two goals and four assists over his last five games to raise his season line to 17 points through 40 appearances. The 28-year-old has added 72 hits, 86 shots on goal and 18 PIM.