Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Could resume skating Thursday
Ekman-Larsson is still rehabbing his knee injury, according to Coyotes coach Rick Tocchet, who adds that the defenseman might skate Thursday, Sarah McLellan of The Arizona Republic reports.
OEL fortunately didn't suffer any structural damage in his knee after getting injured in a preseason contest against the Sharks last Saturday, but the 'Yotes don't open the season until next Thursday in Anaheim, so there's still time yet for the power-play rearguard to prove his health before fantasy owners would need to seek alternatives.
More News
-
Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Avoids serious damage•
-
Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Injured in Saturday's preseason game•
-
Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Protected from Vegas•
-
Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Contributes to championship for Team Sweden•
-
Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Missing remainder of season•
-
Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Nabs two helpers•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...