Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Could resume skating Thursday

Ekman-Larsson is still rehabbing his knee injury, according to Coyotes coach Rick Tocchet, who adds that the defenseman might skate Thursday, Sarah McLellan of The Arizona Republic reports.

OEL fortunately didn't suffer any structural damage in his knee after getting injured in a preseason contest against the Sharks last Saturday, but the 'Yotes don't open the season until next Thursday in Anaheim, so there's still time yet for the power-play rearguard to prove his health before fantasy owners would need to seek alternatives.