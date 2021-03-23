Ekman-Larsson scored a power-play goal on two shots and added six hits in Monday's 5-1 loss to the Avalanche.

Ekman-Larsson broke his season-long goal drought in the third period, but it didn't help the Coyotes much. He's gotten on the scoresheet in each of the last two games. Ekman-Larsson has 13 points, 42 shots on net, 37 hits and a minus-11 rating in 22 appearances, with seven of his points coming on the power play.