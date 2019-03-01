Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Dishes out pair of helpers in win
Ekman-Larsson recorded two assists Thursday -- one coming on the power play -- in a 5-2 win over Vancouver.
Ekman-Larsson has found the scoresheet in five of his past six games, scoring a goal and adding five assists over that span. The dynamic defenseman is up to 33 points through 63 games but is a minus-13 to this point in the season.
