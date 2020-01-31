Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Exits contest Thursday
Ekman-Larsson (lower body) won't return to Thursday's game against the Kings.
Ekman-Larsson suffered the injury on a knee-on-knee hit with Kings forward Dustin Brown, and he exited the game after skating in just 12:02 of ice time. Expect the team to provide another update on the stud defenseman's health ahead of Saturday's game against the Blackhawks. In the meantime, look for Derek Stepan to see a bump to the power play, with the team rolling with five defensemen for the remainder of Thursday's contest.
More News
-
Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Snaps four-game slump with helper•
-
Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Gets going on power play•
-
Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Contributes assist in loss•
-
Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Collects three assists•
-
Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Goals in consecutive games•
-
Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Nets late game-winner•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.