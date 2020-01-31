Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Exits contest Thursday

Ekman-Larsson (lower body) won't return to Thursday's game against the Kings.

Ekman-Larsson suffered the injury on a knee-on-knee hit with Kings forward Dustin Brown, and he exited the game after skating in just 12:02 of ice time. Expect the team to provide another update on the stud defenseman's health ahead of Saturday's game against the Blackhawks. In the meantime, look for Derek Stepan to see a bump to the power play, with the team rolling with five defensemen for the remainder of Thursday's contest.