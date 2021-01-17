Ekman-Larsson had to be helped off the ice after taking Evander Kane's stick to the back of his neck in the third period of Saturday's 5-3 win over the Sharks.

Per Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan, coach Rick Tocchet didn't have an update on Ekman-Larsson's status following the contest. OEL was having a big game prior to getting driven into the boards by Kane behind the Coyotes net, tying his career high with three assists, one of which had come on the power play. Arizona's next game comes Monday in Vegas, and it wouldn't be a surprise if Ekman-Larsson isn't able to suit up.