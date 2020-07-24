Ekman-Larsson exited Friday's practice early after getting tangled up with one of his teammates, Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan reports.

At this point it isn't clear if Ekman-Larsson was injured on the play or if he simply exited practice as a precaution, but losing him for any stretch of time would obviously represent a huge blow to the Coyotes' playoff chances. With Arizona scheduled to travel to Edmonton on Sunday, we may not get another update on Ekman-Larsson's status until next week.