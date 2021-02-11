Ekman-Larsson (lower body) is expected to return to action Friday against the Blues, Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan reports.
Ekman-Larsson has been sidelined for over three weeks with a lower-body injury, but it appears as though he'll finally make his return to the lineup against St. Louis. The 29-year-old blueliner picked up three helpers through the first two games of the campaign before suffering his injury.
