Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Expected to travel with team
Ekman-Larsson (lower body) is set to join the club for its upcoming four-game road trip, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.
Whether Ekman-Larsson gets into Saturday's clash with Boston remains to be seen, but the fact that he will make the trip is a step in the right direction. Prior to getting hurt, the Swede had notched five points in his previous nine contests, including three with the man advantage.
