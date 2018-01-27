Play

Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Finally rounding into form

Ekman-Larsson has tallied four points (two goals, two assists) in his last six games.

Before this recent stretch, Ekman-Larsson was really struggling. He had only one point, an assist, in 17 games. However, the Swede has a track record of scoring success. He has three seasons to his name with at least 43 points.

