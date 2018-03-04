Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Finds twine versus Senators

Ekman-Larsson scored a goal during a 2-1 victory over the Senators on Saturday.

It was nice to see Ekman-Larsson find the back of the net for the first time since mid-January, but it's probably too late for the 26-year-old to salvage his season. He still only has nine goals, which is his worst total since the 2012-13 lockout season, but even worse, Ekman-Larsson owns a league-low minus-35 rating. He's posted a negative rating four straight seasons, so that's not a surprise, but owners weren't expecting to account for that bad of a plus/minus. Combined with fewer goals, and Ekman-Larsson is one of the biggest fantasy disappointments of 2017-18.