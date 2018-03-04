Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Finds twine versus Senators
Ekman-Larsson scored a goal during a 2-1 victory over the Senators on Saturday.
It was nice to see Ekman-Larsson find the back of the net for the first time since mid-January, but it's probably too late for the 26-year-old to salvage his season. He still only has nine goals, which is his worst total since the 2012-13 lockout season, but even worse, Ekman-Larsson owns a league-low minus-35 rating. He's posted a negative rating four straight seasons, so that's not a surprise, but owners weren't expecting to account for that bad of a plus/minus. Combined with fewer goals, and Ekman-Larsson is one of the biggest fantasy disappointments of 2017-18.
More News
-
Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Collects trio of assists•
-
Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Finally rounding into form•
-
Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Records minus-3 versus Sharks•
-
Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Records assist, six shots in loss•
-
Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Pots power-play tally Tuesday•
-
Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: First multi-point game of season•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...