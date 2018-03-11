Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Fined heavily

Ekman-Larsson was fined $5,000 on Saturday for slashing Sven Andrighetto.

Five grand is the maximum fine allowed under the CBA, so Ekman-Larsson is having to pay a pretty penny for his transgression. However, the key here for fantasy players is that he wasn't suspended for his act. That means the Swede will be in action Sunday against the Canucks.

