Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Finishes with minus-3 rating in loss

Ekman-Larsson recorded an assist, four shots on net and a minus-3 rating during Thursday's 4-2 loss to Detroit.

With Arizona struggling to start the year, Ekman-Larsson has been dinged with a minus-7 rating through the first four games. His offensive numbers are serviceable (two assists and 10 shots), but unless the Coyotes improve defensively, it could be another crippling year in the plus-minus column for Ekman-Larsson.