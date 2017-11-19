Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: First multi-point game of season
Ekman-Larsson picked up two assists in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Senators.
Finally -- a multi-point game. OEL had gone 21 games without putting up more than a single point in a game. Ekman-Larsson has struggled so far this season and was already minus-16 in those 21 games. But his current point pace puts him close to finishing with 50. That's a tough combination to juggle if plus/minus is an important stat in your league.
More News
-
Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Registers six shots in win•
-
Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Healthy enough to play•
-
Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Tallies first goal of season•
-
Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Finishes with minus-3 rating in loss•
-
Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Will play opener•
-
Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Returns to practice•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...