Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: First multi-point game of season

Ekman-Larsson picked up two assists in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Senators.

Finally -- a multi-point game. OEL had gone 21 games without putting up more than a single point in a game. Ekman-Larsson has struggled so far this season and was already minus-16 in those 21 games. But his current point pace puts him close to finishing with 50. That's a tough combination to juggle if plus/minus is an important stat in your league.