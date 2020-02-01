Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Game-time call Saturday

Ekman-Larsson (lower body) is a game-time decision for Saturday's matchup versus the Blackhawks, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.

Ekman-Larsson was injured by a knee-on-knee hit from Dustin Brown during Thursday's loss to the Kings, and now his status is uncertain Saturday. The veteran blueliner hasn't missed a game yet this year, and he's accrued 22 points through 53 contests. Jason Demers (undisclosed) is also a game-time call, so Jordan Oesterle and Kyle Capobianco could both enter the lineup in their place.