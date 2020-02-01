Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Game-time call Saturday
Ekman-Larsson (lower body) is a game-time decision for Saturday's matchup versus the Blackhawks, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.
Ekman-Larsson was injured by a knee-on-knee hit from Dustin Brown during Thursday's loss to the Kings, and now his status is uncertain Saturday. The veteran blueliner hasn't missed a game yet this year, and he's accrued 22 points through 53 contests. Jason Demers (undisclosed) is also a game-time call, so Jordan Oesterle and Kyle Capobianco could both enter the lineup in their place.
More News
-
Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Exits contest Thursday•
-
Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Snaps four-game slump with helper•
-
Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Gets going on power play•
-
Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Contributes assist in loss•
-
Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Collects three assists•
-
Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Goals in consecutive games•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.