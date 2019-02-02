Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Game-time call
Ekman-Larsson (knee) will be a game-time decision for Saturday's clash with the Sharks, Dave Vest of the Coyotes' official site reports.
Ekman-Larrson returned to practice Thursday as a clear sign of progress, but he's been trying to overcome soreness as the supposed final obstacle in his recovery. Check back closer to puck drop (10:30 p.m. ET) to see if it looks like OEL ends up taking warmups with the intention of playing in the upcoming contest.
