Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Game-time call

Ekman-Larsson (knee) will be a game-time decision for Saturday's clash with the Sharks, Dave Vest of the Coyotes' official site reports.

Ekman-Larrson returned to practice Thursday as a clear sign of progress, but he's been trying to overcome soreness as the supposed final obstacle in his recovery. Check back closer to puck drop (10:30 p.m. ET) to see if it looks like OEL ends up taking warmups with the intention of playing in the upcoming contest.