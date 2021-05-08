Ekman-Larsson notched an assist and went plus-2 in Friday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

Ekman-Larsson set up another Swedish defenseman, Victor Soderstrom, for the Coyotes' first goal of the game. The 29-year-old Ekman-Larsson has amassed 23 points, 82 shots on net, 71 hits and a minus-19 rating through 45 contests, mainly in a top-four role.