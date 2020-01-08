Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Gets going on power play

Ekman-Larsson posted a goal and added two power-play assists with a plus-2 rating, four shots on goal and two hits in a 5-2 victory over the Panthers on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old had two goals in the first 35 games of the season, but he has three in the last 10 games, giving owners hope he can have a strong second half. The power play has been a sore spot for him this season, as he has zero goals and five assists on the man advantage after Tuesday. Ekman-Larsson had five goals and 14 assists on the power play in 2018-19. In return for the lack of scoring, he has his first positive plus/minus since the 2013 season. He has five goals and 20 points with a plus-5 rating and 99 shots this season.