Ekman-Larsson produced an assist, three shots on goal and four hits in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Blues.

Ekman-Larsson helped out on a Nick Schmaltz goal in the third period. While that was a positive sign, Ekman-Larsson and defense partner Ilya Lyubushkin struggled to contain the Blues. Ekman-Larsson went minus-2 in the contest and now has four helpers and a minus-3 rating through four contests. The Swede's offense is in decent form, but there's question marks surrounding his play in his own zone.