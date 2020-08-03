Ekman-Larsson scored a goal on three shots and issued a pair of hits Sunday in a 4-3 win over Nashville in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Qualifiers.

Ekman-Larsson was the beneficiary of some puck luck when his point shot ricocheted off a pair of Nashville players and past goaltender Jusse Saros, giving the Coyotes a 1-0 lead eight minutes into the game. The stalwart defenseman logged a team-leading 24:21 of ice time, including more than seven minutes of power-play work.