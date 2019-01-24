Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Given day-to-day designation

Ekman-Larsson (knee) is day-to-day and will be re-evaluated after the All-Star break.

The Coyotes' best defenseman sat out Wednesday's contest in Montreal and quite likely will miss more time after Thursday's announcement. Until more details become available, consider the Swede questionable (at best) for Arizona's next game, scheduled for Feb. 2 in San Jose.

