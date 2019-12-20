Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Goals in consecutive games

Ekman-Larsson scored a goal on five shots, took four PIM and dished three hits in Thursday's 8-5 loss to the Wild.

After the teams combined for five goals in the second period, Ekman-Larsson got the third off to a similarly frenetic start with his tally. The 28-year-old has scored in consecutive outings, which puts him at 13 points, 79 shots on goal and 68 hits in 37 appearances.