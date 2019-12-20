Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Goals in consecutive games
Ekman-Larsson scored a goal on five shots, took four PIM and dished three hits in Thursday's 8-5 loss to the Wild.
After the teams combined for five goals in the second period, Ekman-Larsson got the third off to a similarly frenetic start with his tally. The 28-year-old has scored in consecutive outings, which puts him at 13 points, 79 shots on goal and 68 hits in 37 appearances.
More News
-
Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Nets late game-winner•
-
Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Offers helper in loss•
-
Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Two-point effort in win•
-
Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: More assists, but still no goals•
-
Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Supplies helper•
-
Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Mostly quiet return•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.