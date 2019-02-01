Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Going on road trip
Ekman-Larsson (knee) returned to practice Thursday and will join the Coyotes on their upcoming three-game road trip, Dave Vest of the Coyotes' official site reports.
According to head coach Rick Tocchet, Ekman-Larsson is "still sore," but it appears as though he could receive clearance to play ahead of Saturday's game against the Sharks. Another update on the star blueliner's status should surface prior to that contest.
