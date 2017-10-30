Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Healthy enough to play

Ekman-Larsson will not miss any time after leaving Saturday's matchup with the Devils early, Dave Vest of the Coyotes' official site reports.

Despite the early exit, Ekman-Larsson still logged 22:08 of ice time in Saturday's tilt. Fortunately for fantasy owners, the blueliner will not be sidelined against Philadelphia on Monday. Perhaps more concerning, with just one goal in 11 games, the Swede may fail to reach the 20-goal mark for the second consecutive season.