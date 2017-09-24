Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Injured in Saturday's preseason game
Ekman-Larsson sustained a lower-body injury during Saturday's preseason game against the Sharks, Sarah McLellan of The Arizona Republic reports.
The Swedish blueliner sustained the injury when he got tied up with San Jose's Mikkel Boedker in the overtime period of Saturday's contest. He had to be helped to the bench by teammate Alex Goligoski and a trainer after falling to the ice during the play. He'll be reevaluated Sunday, so more information regarding the severity of his ailment should be released then, but this is obviously not something the Coyotes or fantasy owners want to see less than two weeks before the regular season. If he was able to avoid a major injury Saturday, Ekman-Larsson will remain a prime bounce-back candidate for the 2017-18 season.
More News
-
Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Protected from Vegas•
-
Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Contributes to championship for Team Sweden•
-
Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Missing remainder of season•
-
Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Nabs two helpers•
-
Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Keys win over Bolts with two third-period points•
-
Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Scores team's lone goal in Nashville•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...