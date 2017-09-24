Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Injured in Saturday's preseason game

Ekman-Larsson sustained a lower-body injury during Saturday's preseason game against the Sharks, Sarah McLellan of The Arizona Republic reports.

The Swedish blueliner sustained the injury when he got tied up with San Jose's Mikkel Boedker in the overtime period of Saturday's contest. He had to be helped to the bench by teammate Alex Goligoski and a trainer after falling to the ice during the play. He'll be reevaluated Sunday, so more information regarding the severity of his ailment should be released then, but this is obviously not something the Coyotes or fantasy owners want to see less than two weeks before the regular season. If he was able to avoid a major injury Saturday, Ekman-Larsson will remain a prime bounce-back candidate for the 2017-18 season.