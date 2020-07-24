On a zoom call held following Friday's practice, coach Rich Tocchet said he doesn't think Ekman-Larsson (undisclosed) is dealing with anything overly serious, Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan reports.

Ekman-Larsson exited Friday's practice early after getting tangled up with a teammate and tumbling to the ice awkwardly, but it appears as though his departure was likely more of a precautionary measure than a necessity. Another update on his status likely won't be released until the Coyotes get on the ice for practice in Edmonton next week, so we won't truly know how severe Ekman-Larsson's injury is for at least a few more days.