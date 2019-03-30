Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Leads comeback with pair of goals

Ekman-Larsson scored twice in Friday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Avalanche.

It wasn't enough for a win, but Ekman-Larsson's two tallies did earn the Coyotes a valuable point for the playoff race. He's up to 14 goals and 43 points in 77 games this season -- right in line with most of his previous five campaigns. With 152 hits and 164 shots this year, it's been another well-rounded seasonal output for the Swedish blueliner.