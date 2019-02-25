Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Little bit of everything

Ekman-Larsson was productive across the board in Sunday's win over the Jets, providing an assist, two blocked shots, two hits and was a plus-two on the night.

It hasn't been Ekman-Larsson's best season, as he has just seven goals on the year after topping out at 23 in his age-23 season, but he's up to 31 points in 62 games.

