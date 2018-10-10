Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Logging huge minutes
Ekman-Larsson ranks sixth in the league in average ice time.
Entering play Tuesday, Ekman-Larsson was logging 26:01 per night, just over two minutes more than his average from last season. Still, the dynamic defenseman remains without a point through two games, but owners need not worry as Ekman-Larsson is sure to break out in the near future.
