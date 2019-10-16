Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: More assists, but still no goals
Ekman-Larsson finished with two assists, one coming on Christian Dvorak's power-play goal, in a 4-2 win over the Jets on Tuesday.
The Swedish blueliner finally opened his power-play account in the win Tuesday and now has three helpers in five games to begin 2019-20. Ekman-Larsson continues to be a top-end talent, both in reality and fantasy realms, who has collected at least 39 points in each of the last six seasons.
